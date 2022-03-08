HealthMin Rafila: State of alert ceasing leads to lifting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday that, with the cessation of the state of alert, the restrictions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted, and the use of protective masks both indoors and outdoors will no longer be mandatory, and there will be no limits to access and opening hours of various public spaces - shopping centres, eateries, public bodies.

He told a news conference that the COVID certificate and the passenger location form will no longer be required upon entry into Romania.

"With the cessation of the state of alert the restrictions that existed in Romania will be lifted. (...) A new situation will ensue in which all the restrictions will be lifted. (...) I believe that individual prudence and responsibility must be the main traits moving forward," the minister said. AGERPRES