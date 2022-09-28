HealthMin Rafila: Sustainability of health system - based on development of preventive policies

The sustainability of the health system is based on the development of preventive policies, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said on Wednesday at the Romania - US Economic Forum, told Agerpres.

"We must understand that the sustainability of the health system is based on the development of preventive policies and outpatient services, because they are the only ones that can keep costs under control," said Rafila.

The minister gave as an example the United States of America, which "has the largest expenditure on health in the world". He specified that "19% of an enormous GDP is allocated to healthcare in the United States".

"How did we reach this percentage? Because the percentage of increase in health expenses is always faster than the increase in GDP," the official continued.

Rafila emphasized the importance of health policies that do not change at the same time as the governments.

"We must understand that we must overcome political cycles, there must be a policy that transcends changes of governments or ministers. Consider that in Romania we had, in two years, six Ministers of Health," said Alexandru Rafila.