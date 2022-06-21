HealthMin Rafila: We need an alternative policy to road traffic to reduce number of serious accidents

There must be a public policy in Romania that can offer alternatives to road traffic, seeing that "we are champions in number of road accidents," the Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila said at the "Human behavior in road safety 2022" international conference, organized by the Subcommittee for road safety within the Committee for transportation and infrastructure.

Alexandru Rafila highlighted that education is the one that generates respect towards law, namely towards road safety.

"There are a lot of tragedies because of irresponsible behavior, which usually are influenced by the consumption of various substances that alter behavior," the Minister of Health declared.

According to him, Romania registers in road accidents a number of casualties that is almost double from the average registered in the European Union and that is why we need an alternative policy.

In context, he said that we can discuss about responsible behavior regarding the use of resources necessary for transportation, and society should be the one that must generate rules, to encourage public transportation, to have decent conditions for public transportation, so that we can reduce the impact of emissions on the environment.

"Those from my generation used to go to the seaside by train, there was no problem, it was common to go to the seaside via train, not via automobile. Most of our activities and daily activities used to be carried out through the means of public transportation, but, as this area has increased, obviously that the alternative of using a car has replaced means of public transportation. That is why there must be a public policy that can encourage and offer alternatives, rather than offering punitive conditions. People adapt. Why is it that when we travel abroad, we choose to go by train of public transportation and when we are in Romania we use this option less, because other conditions exist and we must be aware of this," Minister Rafila highlighted.AGERPRES