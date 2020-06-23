HealthMin Tataru: Quarantining of counties is not considered at present

Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared on Tuesday, in the Parliament, where it is debated a simple motion against him, that at present a quarantining of the counties is not considered in the context of the pandemic with the novel coronavirus, but under the conditions in which there will be an accentuated community transmission in a locality or in a neighborhood, this possibility is also taken into account.

"Each case is carefully evaluated. Each Public Health Directorate in the county evaluates through epidemiological investigations both the confirmed case and direct contacts. Where there are outbreaks, those outbreaks are identified, isolated, and those who are positive hospitalized for treatment. Under the conditions in which there will be an accentuated community transmission in a locality, in a neighborhood, we are also thinking about the possibility of a quarantine. This is not the case at this moment," said Tataru.

He added that there could be no talk of easing measures until July 1.

According to him, Romania is on a downward curve in terms of new coronavirus cases.