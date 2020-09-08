HealthMin Tataru: The medical system has a disease, starting with primary care upwards

The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, on Tuesday, stated that the medical system suffers from "a disease, starting from primary care upwards", and the pandemic period showed "the reality."

"We can fix some things, but we need to know the reality first, and we need to know it in its entirety. (...) The medical system has a disease, from primary care to the top. (...) The Ministry of Health, and myself, we are totally ready to modify the laws in order to bring the physician, who is at the centre of the system, and the medical body, to that capacity of performance for which they were prepared, so that they will provide a good quality medical act. We are discussing now about a pandemic in which everyone was involved, at the front or more at the back. I believe that it was a pandemic that opened everyones' eyes and made us let go of some of the pride that exists in the medical tagma and adjust the capacity we have so far on the way. I hope this month of fire which is September to give us the necessary capacity, both in collegial and professional terms, to be able to manage this moment," said Tataru, during a debate organised by PNL (National Liberal Party) Bucharest.He said a "real health care reform" could be made through a "fair" law adjusted to our times."We expect that a fair law adapted to our days, passed by a legislature that understands not only the purpose of that law but also its significance, will be able to make us have real health reform. We are in a period that has made us "Let's all see the reality. Even if I knew it, I didn't recognize it," he said.