HealthMin Tataru urges tourists to comply with COVID-19 rules, even if no legislative framework in place

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday in the Black Sea city of Constanta that tourists to the seaside have to follow the rules recommended amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he hopes a legal framework will be in place in the coming week.

"Tourists should know that even if the legislative framework does not exist for a while, we hope that in the middle of next week we will have such legislative framework; they have to follow the same rules. Those who are asymptomatic or who request discharge from hospital should go into voluntary home isolation for at least 14 days. Those who feel ill should go to the emergency department to have their health assessed. Any respiratory symptom should be treated and it should be suspected as a COVID infection," Tataru said.

He also confirmed the hypothesis that young people who have fun on the seaside in violation of the publicly announced rules can spread the virus to other counties. Also, Tataru did not rule out the possibility that tourist crowds on the seaside may become COVID-19 hot spots.

"There is that possibility. Anything that means prolonged physical contact, not keeping a physical distance, can mean spreading. Symptoms in a COVID infection start on the second to the tenth day. Young people can have fun also when following the rules that we have set with the HORECA people. We have established some rules for the operation of beaches, outdoor dining areas, and hotels," said Tataru, adding that "there is the possibility of crowds turning into hot spots" and that this moment (...) Constanta is not necessarily the one to be managed, but everything that happens this summer season."

Asked about how people living in COVID-19 isolation are being checked, the minister said that the family physician is the one keeping contact with them.

"At the moment, the rule is the family physicians are the ones who have to contact the patient, but we cannot legally force them to isolate at home. The recommendation remains the same ... at least medically, epidemiologically," said Tataru.