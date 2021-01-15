 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Voiculescu: Family doctors will get at least 30 lei per patient who takes vaccine

playtech.ro
Vlad Voiculescu

The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, on Friday announced that the family doctors will be paid at least 30 lei for each patient they schedule for the anti-COVID vaccination, with those who do take the vaccine to also be monitored by the family doctor further on.

"We have established a form of remuneration of the most important vectors of communication and persuasion of Romanians in the next period, namely the family doctors. We rely on them to talk to people, to inform them, to be available for any information they need," Voiculescu told a news conference at Victoria Palace.

He added that the amount will increase to 50 lei if rate of patients who receive the vaccine exceed 50 per cent of the number of eligible patients or up to 60 lei for a 60 per cent of higher success rate.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.