HealthMin Voiculescu: There is no medical reason to change 21-day period between first and second dose

Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu on Wednesday stated that there is no medical reason to change the period of 21 days between the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccine and the second.

"There is no medical reason for any term other than 21 days. There is no medical reason other than the 21-day break between doses," Voiculescu told a news conference at the Victoria Palace.

He said that, in general, the vaccination campaign goes smoothly, but there are also "some vulnerabilities.""Things in general, the big numbers are fine, but beyond that, there are some problems and some vulnerabilities," the Minister said.