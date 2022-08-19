Heatwave to grip over half of Romania, storms likely in western parts through Aug. 22

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Friday a series of code yellow and code orange warnings for heatwave and unstable weather valid for more than half of Romania.

Today, a code orange of extreme heat and thermal discomfort is in force for the low areas of the counties of Caras-Severin, Timis and Arad, where daytime temperatures of 38-39 degrees Celsius and even 40 degrees Celsius are predicted and nighttime temperatures that will not drop below 20-23 degrees Celsius.

Today and Saturday, a heatwave yellow code is in force for 25 counties and Bucharest City. In western and southern regions, western Transylvania, Maramures, southern Moldavia and continental Dobrogea, thermal discomfort will be high, with the temperature-humidity index (THI) exceeding the critical threshold of 80. HighS of between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius, and lows not expected to drop below 18 - 21 degrees Celsius, Agerpres.

According to the meteorologists, thermal discomfort will continue to be high in south-east Romania in the days ahead.

The counties covered by this code yellow are: Alba, Arges Bihor, Braila, Buzau, Cluj, Calarasi, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Mehedinti, Maramures, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare , Tulcea, Teleorman, Valcea, Vrancea and Bucharest City.

Between August 20, 12:00hrs and August 22, 10:00hrs, a code yellow warning of temporarily increased atmospheric instability and significant rainfalls will be in force covering 21 counties. In these areas, there will be lulls of heightened atmospheric instability, at first in Banat, Oltenia and in the mountain areas, then expanding throughout the western half of the country. At the same time, there will be torrential downpours, thunderstorms, gusts and in some places storms and hail. Precipitation on ground will exceed 25 - 40 l/sq.m. and even 50 - 70 l/sq.m.

The code yellow for unstable weather is valid for the countiesof Alba, Arges, Arad, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Olt, Sibiu, Salaj, Satu Mare, Timis, Teleorman and Valcea.

In the westernmost parts of Romania, phenomena related to atmospheric instability are also expected August 19/20, but on smaller areas.