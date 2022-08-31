Heavy rain warnings in 35 counties and Bucharest until Thursday morning

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Wednesday, Code Orange and Code Yellow warnings of atmospheric instability, valid until Thursday morning in 35 counties and in Bucharest.

According to meteorologists, between August 31, 12:00 and September 1, 10:00, there will be a Code Orange for heavy rains in most of the mountainous area and Transylvania, in the north of Oltenia and Muntenia, as well as in south of Banat. In these areas, there will be periods of torrential downpours, and, in short periods of time or through accumulation, the water quantities will reach 40 - 60 l/m2 and even over 70 - 80 l/m2 in some areas. They will be associated with electrical discharges, intensification of the wind and storms and hail locally, told Agerpres.

Also, between August 31, 10:00 and September 1, 10:00, against the backdrop of a Code Yellow bad weather warning, in most parts of the country there will be periods of atmospheric instability that will be manifested by torrential rains, electrical discharges and wind intensifications. In short periods of time, water quantities will exceed 25 - 40 l/m2, and in some areas there will be storms and hail.

The warnings of atmospheric instability concern the capital and the counties: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Harghita, Ialomita, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Tulcea, Timis, Teleorman, Valcea and Vrancea.

ANM says that there will be periods of atmospheric instability until the end of this week in most regions.

In the Capital, until Thursday, at 10:00, there will be cloudy periods, torrential showers, electrical discharges, intensification of the wind, possible gales and hail. The quantities of water will be 10 - 15 l/sq m and in isolated areas over 20 l/sq m. The maximum temperature will be around 29 degrees, and the minimum between 16 and 18 degrees.