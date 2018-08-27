Heiko Maas: We wish to preserve transatlantic Alliance, but find new balance for this relationship

The Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Heiko Maas, said on Monday, in Bucharest, that his country wishes to preserve the transatlantic alliance, the United States being "an indispensable partner", but "a new balance" must be found for this relationship.

We wish to preserve the transatlantic alliance. The United States are an indispensable partner, and not just in security matters. (...) Still, we wish to find a new balance for this relationship. Under the aegis of President Trump we are facing new challenges. No country in Europe will manage to make this on their own, but only together. "Europe United" is our answer to "America First" (...) Only together can we manage to best represent our common European goals. Germany will not manage to reach its goals on its own. This applies not just to the relations with the United States, but with China and Russia as well, Heiko Maas declared, according to the official translation, in a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart, Teodor Melescanu, organized in the context of the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomatic Corps.In his turn, Teodor Melescanu said that for Romania, the transatlantic relationship is "one of the fundamental principles" of the Romanian foreign policy."We are aware of the fact that we need a more active dialogue, more applied, an open one, which will take into consideration the interests of all parties involved, all states, when we talk about the transatlantic relationship. I also consider that we need a more serious consultation of the European Union's member states, so that we can present ourselves in the dialogue with the United States in a form that contains a true consensus of the European countries, which we are doing, as a matter of fact," Melescanu said.