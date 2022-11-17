Henri Coanda Airport reports delays of more than one hour in 61 flights over Nov 10-16

A number of 61 flights, both take-offs and landings, saw delays of more than 60 minutes at the "Henri Coanda" International Airport, between November 10 and 16, by 30 less against the previous report, informs the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB) on Thursday.

Among the reasons cited by the airlines are aircraft rotation, lack of crew, as well as other technical reasons.

The most flights with delays of more than one hour were registered, in order, by the airlines: Ryanair (16), Wizzair (14) and Tarom (8), the remaining 23 being accumulated by the other airlines operating through this airport, told Agerpres.

According to the CNAB, apart from the Blue Air flights that are canceled between September 7 and October 28, 2023, no other cancellations were recorded.

In the reference interval, 1,865 flights were operated at the Henri Coanda Bucharest International Airport, of which 1,715 were regular, with a traffic of 203,625 passengers being processed on departures, arrivals and transit flows.