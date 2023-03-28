 
     
HlthMin Rafila says Health Education should become compulsory subject in schools

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila is of the opinion that Health Education should become a compulsory subject in Romania's schools.

He voiced hope that the new bill on pre-university education would provide for the introduction of Health Education as a compulsory subject, told Agerpres.

"We will not progress in many areas, including that of unwanted pregnancies, unless we introduce Health Education as a compulsory subject in schools. Because Health Education does not mean only sex education, it means a concept that must be taught by teaching staff trained in that area, adjusted for child's age. As long as only 5% of parents send their children to Health Education, which is an optional subject, and only 2% of these children complete the Health Education modules, we will not progress. I have discussed with [Education] Minister Deca the new education bill, and I hope that this provision regarding the introduction of Health Education into the curriculum will exist. I hope that this provision will exist in the new pre-university education bill; I am optimistic," the minister told a news conference at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital.

Referring to antibiotics, Rafila said that he is "very seriously" considering a regulation according to which antibiotics can no longer be dispensed "possibly not even on a simple prescription".

