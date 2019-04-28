Hockey: Second victory for Romania at World Championship, Division I, Group B

Romania's national hockey team defeated the Japanese team, 3-2, (0-2, 2-0, 1-0), on Monday, in Tallinn (Estonia), at the Ice Hockey World Championship, Division I, Group B.

After defeating Estonia, 4-3, the Romanian players scored their second victory, in a spectacular comeback.

The Japanese led the game, as they scored through Yushi Nakayashiki (13:16) and Kohei Sato (17:59), but Romania scored three times, through Tamas Reszegh (33:15), Gergo Biro (34:04) and Alpar Sallo (56:37).

On the same day, Poland is set to meet Ukraine (4.30 pm) and Estonia is set to meet The Netherlands (8 pm).

The next stage is scheduled on Wednesday, when The Netherlands will meet Ukraine (1 am), Japan will meet Estonia (4.30 pm) and Poland - Romania (8 pm).

