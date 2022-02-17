Holiday packages with post-Covid recovery treatments, included in portfolio of Rezident Eforie Nord

Rezident Company, operating 39 serviced apartments in Bucharest, Predeal and Eforie Nord, has included in its portfolio relaxation and recovery packages, with accommodation in Eforie Nord apartments and treatments at Vraja Marii by The Park, one of the largest treatment bases in Romania, a press release of the company.

Treatments are aimed at post COVID recovery, rheumatic diseases, fertility, locomotor recovery, ozone therapy. The packages cost from 1,350 lei accommodation/person in an apartment and 740 lei treatment/person for 7-9 days. Consultation upon arrival and an antigen test are included in the package price.

The offer launched for the first time in the off-season 2022 is valid from April 22 to June 17 and is addressed both to persons covered by the national health system and to those who are uninsured. Rezident also accepts payment with holiday vouchers, both for relaxation and treatment packages, as well as for apartment renting for the summer holidays at the seaside.

"It is very important for people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus to support their body so that they can fully recover. One of the treatments that contributes to respiratory recovery after the disease is ozone therapy, considered the miracle cure for hundreds of diseases. Ozone therapy stimulates organic regeneration at the cellular level and the elimination of toxins accumulated inside the body, the reduction of inflammations, the regulation of the PH and the improvement of the blood circulation. The therapy can be added for a fee to the basic package starting from 740 lei/person," said Alexandra Bogatu, Rezident founder.

As part of the Relaxation & Recovery packages people can opt for mud baths, herbal baths, mud packs, paraffin, galvanic baths, underwater shower, magnetotherapy, laser therapy, electro-physiotherapy, massage, physiotherapy, hydrotherapy in salt water pool, ultrasound, aerosols, saline therapy. The curative program is personalized and prescribed by the specialist doctor upon consultation and is carried out under the guidance of the 80 medical staff from Vraja Marii by The Park.

The collaboration between Rezident and the clinic came as a result of the requests of Rezident Eforie Nord tourists for recommendations for treatment bases in the surrounding area.

"The southern coast is known worldwide for the benefits of Techirghiol sapropelic mud therapies. Through our partnership with one of the most complex clinics in the area, tourists will have access to all the top therapies at great prices," Alexandra Bogatu went on to say.

In the last two years, the most requested procedures in the medical recovery programs carried out at Vraja Marii by The Park have been mud therapies, paraffin therapies, physiotherapy, electrical procedures, hydrokinetotherapy performed in the saltwater pool and massage.

"It can also be considered a holiday with family or friends, the apartments included in the relaxation and recovery program can accommodate up to four people. They are located right on the seafront, so tourists can often enjoy relaxing walks on the beach and can take advantage of the aerosols. Basically, everyone gets to relax, only those who need it receive treatment," said the company representative.

Founded five years ago, the Rezident company initially started with three apartments in the center of Bucharest and has expanded to 39 today: 27 in Bucharest, 11 in Eforie Nord and one in Predeal, the investment made so far being 1.8 million euro. The apartments are offered for rent for the period desired by the guests, along with a range of hotel services, mostly digitized. The business was founded by Alexandra Bogatu out of a desire to provide guests with a temporary home with the comfort of their own home, Agerpres informs.