Homeless adults and children at risk of school drop-out supported by a Norwegian-funded project

More than 1,900 homeless adults and over 300 children at risk of school drop-out and family abandonment were supported through a demarche financed from Norwegian funds, which was implemented by the Salvation Army Christian Mission in Romania Association, project manager Eugen Lucan said.

He told a press conference on Wednesday, that through the project called "Anti-poverty Multifunctional Services for Reintegration and Transformation," a number of four social services have been made operational: two day centers for the prevention of school drop-out and family abandonment in Iasi and Ploiesti, a mobile medical and social team in Bucharest for the assistance of homeless adults, a counseling and information center in Bucharest for very poor families and homeless people.

According to Eugen Lucan, more than 2,500 beneficiaries received counseling, over 1,900 homeless adults benefited from the Salvation Army's mobile team of information, counseling, punctual aid in the street, assessments and medical treatment.

Eugen Lucan mentioned that more than 300 children with integration problems, risk of school drop-out and family abandonment were supported in day centers of Ploiesti and Iasi.

He said that through the "Anti-poverty Multifunctional Services for Reintegration and Transformation" project, Romanian immigrants in Oslo were brought back to their country, thus increasing the degree of economic and social cohesion between the Romanian and Norwegian states.

Lucan informed that an innovative activity called the Parents' School has been created. "We have transferred a best practice methodology from our Norwegian partner, it is called 'Path Way of Hope'. It is an innovative methodology, which puts special emphasis on activating resources from the beneficiary's perspective, on much greater social cohesion, on creating opportunities for family reintegration and we have also implemented this methodology at the level of the four social services we have created," Eugen Lucan explained.

He added that the project has benefited from more than 1.2 million EUR provided by Norway through grants.