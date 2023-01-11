Household monthly income at 6,668 RON on average in Q3 2022

The average total monthly income per Romanian household was 6,668 RON in Q3 2022 - 2,662 RON per person - and total expenditures stood at 5,816 RON per household (2,322 RON per person) or 87.2 percent of total incomes, shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Household money income was on average 6,240 RON per month (2,491 RON per person), and income in kind was a monthly 406 RON (171 RON per person). Wages and other related incomes represented the most important source of earnings (68.2 percent of total household income).

Also contributing to the total household incomes were social benefits (19.6 pct), in-kind incomes (6.4 pct), mainly the equivalent consumption of agricultural products from own resources (4.9 pct), incomes from independent non-agricultural activities (2 pct), farming incomes (2.1 pct), and incomes from the sale of household assets (0.6 pct).

The main destinations of household expenditure are food, non-foods, services and transfers to public and private administration and to the social security budget in the form of taxes, contributions and fees, as well as needs related to household production (poultry and animal feed, work payment for household production, sowing products, veterinary services, etc.)

Investment expenditures for the purchase or construction of housing, the purchase of land and equipment necessary for household production, or the purchase of stocks account for just a small share in the total household expenditure (1.2 pct).

According to INS, the residential area bears upon the differences in level and especially in structure between household incomes in urban and rural areas.

According to the standard classification of individual consumption by purpose (COICOP), food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted on average for 33.3 pct of household consumption in Q3 2022. AGERPRES