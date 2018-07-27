Hungarian Deputy PM Zsolt Semjén: Alba Iulia Declaration promised autonomy for Transylvania Hungarian ethnics

Hungarian Deputy Premier Zsolt Semjén, in remarks this Friday at the Baile Tusnad spa resort, invited the Romanians, as they celebrate the Centennial anniversary this year, to read again the 1918 Declaration of Alba Iulia which, he said, guaranteed Transylvania Hungarian ethnics the right to autonomy, a promise which ended up not being respected.

Zsolt Semjén said that the Hungarians respect Romania's Centennial landmark and the fact that their "Romanian friends" celebrate every year National Day on December 1, but that he would like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to no longer invite Hungary's Ambassador in Bucharest Botond Zakonyi [to the reception].Anyone has the right to autonomy, including the Romanians who live outside country borders, and the Hungarian ethnics' push for autonomy is not unusual but a normal move in the European Union, Zsolt Semjén argued.The Hungarian official advocated cooperation between Hungary and Romania, stressing that Hungary has always held its hand out for this and that co-work would serve the interests of both nations.The Hungarian Deputy PM attended in Tusnad the debate titled "The power of national solidarity", where he assured the representatives of the Hungarian diaspora of the support of the Budapest government.The works of the 29th Summer University at Baile Tusnad will close on Saturday with the presentation, that has already become tradition, given by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban.