Hunting knives belonging to Nicolae Ceausescu to be auctioned

A collection of five hunting knives belonging to Nicolae Ceausescu will be sold in the auction organized online by Artmark on November 17.

The sword and rug auction comprises approximately 200 collection pieces. Among them is the small collection of hunting knives belonging to Nicolae Ceausescu, of which four have deer antler handles and seem to be manufactured from the trophies hunted by the former dictator, according to Artmark. The assembled lot is accompanied by certificates of provenance from the Autonomous Authority for Administrating the Patrimony of State Protocol (RAAPPS) and has a starting price of 250 euro.

Among the lots up for sale is also a katana and hilt, crafted and signed by master Bishu Osafune Kiyomitsu, in the Tenmon period, August 1536, accompanied by an NBTHK certificate and an oshigata, with the starting price of 4,000 euro, a Wakizashi short sword, crafted and signed by master Noshu Ju Jumyo, in the Kyoho period (1716-1736) of Japan, accompanied by NBTHK certificate, starting price 1,500 euro, two Ottoman yatagans with walrus handles, starting price 900 each, an officer's sword, with hilt, bearing the mark and signature of King Carol II of Romania, presented to officer cadet Stefanescu D. Nicolae, valedictorian of his class at the Nicolae Filipescu Military Highschool, starting price 800 euro.

Among the rugs to be sold is an Afghan rug, crafted in the 1950's, with war inspired motifs.

The exhibition with the lots up for auction can be visited, Monday through Sunday, freely, at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace, where Artmark has its headquarters.