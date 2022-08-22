Iasi Airport celebrates its one millionth passenger

The Iasi Airport celebrated on Monday, for the fourth time in its history, its one millionth passenger, who in 2022 was reported one month earlier than 2019.

This year, Iasi woman Roxana Durdureanu is the lucky passenger who flew with Austrian Airlines on a non-stop flight from Vienna to Iasi and was designated the winner by the airline.

She received the news that she is the one millionth passenger during the flight. After disembarking, she was congratulated and rewarded in a festive setting by the general director of the airport, Romeo Vatra, Deputy Chair of the County Council Marius Danga and Austrian Airlines Station Manager Otopeni/Iasi Andreea Asproiu.

To mark this moment, the Austrian aircraft was greeted with water cannons shot by utility vehicles, and at the end the guests participated in a photo session with the happy winner, Agerpres.

"Such traffic, after an extremely complicated period in the aviation sector, is quite an achievement because it confirms the prospects for growth at the Iasi Airport, ensuring, at the same time, the recovery of the number of passengers, much lower during the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Our estimate for the end of the year: 1.3 - 1.5 million passengers at the Iasi Airport, more than the record figures of 2019, the year with the highest traffic," said Vatra.

He added that the busiest time this year was July, when 178,000 passengers were recorded, a new monthly record that keeps the Iasi airport in the top rankings of regional airports in Romania.

"With the new T4 terminal that we are going to build, we will be able to process double the number of passengers, making the airport much more attractive to airlines and passengers, from all points of view. Congratulations, once again, to the 1 millionth passenger who travelled today to the Iasi Airport, thanking her for choosing our services. Our thanks also go to Austrian Airlines for the very good collaboration over all these years," said Vatra.