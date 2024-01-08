 
     
Iasi International Airport's flight schedule affected by bad weather

The International Airport in Iasi had to modify its flight schedule because of the extreme winter conditions, the heavy snow and the blizzard, with delays of up to 845 minutes recorded.

According to the representatives of the Airport, the bad weather conditions caused delays in several flights, some of which were redirected to Suceava airport, but there were also canceled flights, agerpres reports.

According to the same source, the flight from Bergamo to Iasi operated by Ryanair was redirected to the Otopeni Airport, the flight from Brussels operated by Wizz Air was redirected to the Suceava Airport, as was the flight from Billund, which belongs to the same airline operator.

The flight from Vienna, operated by Austrian Airline, no longer took off to Iasi.

Also, due to the unfavourable weather conditions recorded in Iasi, the flight to Otopeni operated by Tarom was cancelled, as was the flight to Bergamo operated by Ryanair. Flights to Larnaca, Rome, Bergamo and Turin have delays between 75 and 845 minutes.

