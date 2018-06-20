stiripesurse.ro

  
     
ICCJ sentences former senator Dan Sova to 3 years in prison in CET Govora case;court ruling is final

The High Court of Justice and Cassation (ICCJ) sentenced on Wednesday former senator Dan Sova to 3 years in prison in the "CET Govora" case for influence peddling. The the court ruling is final.

