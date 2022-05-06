ICI Bucharest launches the National Electronic Toll Service

The National Institute for Research & Development in Informatics (ICI Bucharest) announces the launch of the National Electronic Toll Service.

"The National Institute for Research & Development in Informatics (ICI Bucharest) announces the launch of the National Electronic Toll Service: www.setre.gov.ro. Following the Ordinance approved in the Government meeting of 31.01.2022 on the interoperability of electronic toll systems and facilitating the cross-border exchange of information on non-payment of tolls, ICI Bucharest has developed and operationalized the National Electronic Toll Service. Furthermore, the institution is responsible for its administration and updating. At the end of each calendar year, we will communicate electronically to the European Commission the registers of the EETS domains and of the EETS providers from the Romanian territory," ICI informs in a press release.

According to the cited source, the same normative act also provides for the establishment of a single contact office at the level of the European Union. It is operationalized by ICI Bucharest through an IT platform, through which EETS providers in the country and interested EU member states can obtain information on Romanian entities that charge road tariffs.