IGPF: 33 Iraqi citizens plan to exist Romania hidden in truck

Border policemen at Nadlac Border Crossing Point - Arad County have identified a group of 33 Iraqi citizens trying to get out of the country illegally, hidden inside a truck.

According to a release issued by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, the preliminary checks revealed that the men concerned - 11 men, 11 women aged 18-54 and 11 minors, aged between 10 and 16 years old - are citizens of Iraq and are registered as asylum seekers in Romania.In the investigations, they said they wanted to reach a state in Western Europe, and the Turkish driver claimed he was unaware that the people in question were hiding inside the means of transport.The border policemen continue their investigation to establish all the details.According to the IGPF, on Saturday morning, around 7.00, at PTT Nadlac - ITPF Oradea, Arad County, a Turkish citizen, a driver of a truck registered in Turkey, presented himself at the exit of the country. The documents submitted to the inspection revealed that it was a transport of electrical and textile materials, packed in cardboard boxes.In the process of carrying out the specific risk analyzes, the physical control of the means of transport was carried out by the joint control team made up of Romanian and Hungarian border policemen, with 33 people hiding inside the truck having been found, out of which 11 men, 11 women between the ages of 18 and 54, and 11 minors aged between 10 and 16 years.