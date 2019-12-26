IGPF: 60 illegal acts, found on border on Christmas Eve and first day of Christmas

A number of 60 illegal acts, out of which 42 offences and 18 contraventions, committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, were found by border police officers on Christmas Eve and the first day of Christmas, following missions carried out in the area of jurisdiction - the border crossing points and the "green border".

According to a statement sent to AGERPRES on Thursday by the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF), most of the offences discovered concerned the attempt to illegally cross the border, followed by the offences of smuggling and customs fraud, as well as of forgery of administrative documents and trafficking therein.Moreover, undeclared goods (which were smuggled into the country), which exceeded the admitted customs ceiling or suspected to be counterfeit, totaling about 246,800 lei, were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, the cited source specifies.These days, the border police officers have denied the entry into the country of 30 foreign citizens who did not fulfill the conditions stipulated by the law. They either did not possess the necessary documentation to justify the purpose and conditions of residence, or did not hold a valid visa or a valid residence permit.At the same time, the exit of a number of 38 Romanian citizens was also denied for various legal reasons.Regarding the traffic, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the border formalities were carried out at the border checkpoints for approximately 224,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and about 49,200 means of transport, both in the direction of entry into and exit from the country.Compared to the same period of 2018, there is an increase of 16 percent, the traffic being carried out under normal conditions without any congestion having been registered, informs the IGPF.