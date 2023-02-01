IGPF: Almost 57,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom approximately 7,400 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, a number of 56,908 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,395 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 120,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 37,400 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 3,443,915 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 51 illegalities (31 offenses and 20 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 24,700 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 172,000 RON were impounded.

On Tuesday, a number of 15 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 8 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.