IGPF: Almost 71,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom over 7,300 Ukrainians.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Tuesday, a number of 71,127 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,338 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 162,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 45,100 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 4,187,626 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 74 illegalities (50 offences and 24 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced stands at 14,000 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 1,013,000 RON were impounded.

On Tuesday, a number of 9 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 13 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.