IGPF: Almost 75,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 8,200 Ukrainians.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Wednesday, a number of 74,909 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 8,185 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, approximately 156,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 44,600 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 4,195,811 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 59 illegalities (38 offences and 21 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced stands at 31,000 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 303,300 RON were impounded.

On Wednesday, a number of 23 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.