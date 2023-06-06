IGPF: Approximately 189,000 people enter Romania on Monday, of whom almost 10,000 Ukrainians.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Monday, a number of 189,029 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 9,959 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 287,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 71,300 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 4,436,631 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

"Between 01-06 June 2023, over 1.5 million people, Romanian and foreigners, have completed the border control formalities, and approximately 380,000 means of transport, both on the way in and on the way out," the quoted source showed.

Compared to the similar period of last year, in 2023 we can see an increase of over 60pct related to the number of persons and of almost 80pct in terms of the means of transport.

The most transited border was the one with Bulgaria, where, in the same period of time, about 455,000 persons and 150,000 means of transport completed the control formalities, as well as the one with Hungary with 390,000 persons and 144,000 means of transport, on both directions. Moreover, high traffic values were also recorded at the air border with more than 340,000 persons.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 72 illegalities (39 offences and 33 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced stands at 19,070 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 187,700 RON were impounded.

On Monday, a number of 15 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 29 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.