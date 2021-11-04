IGPF: Hungarian border, most crossed in last 24 hours, 43 foreign citizens denied entry

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Thursday morning that 43 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry in the country, in the last 24 hours, and 10 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.

The Hungarian border was the most crossed point in the last 24 hours, according to a press release from IGPF sent to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, approximately 86,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 32,400 means of transportation (of which 15,300 trucks) have carried out the verification formalities in the last 24 hours.

The entry point was crossed by approximately 41,600 people with 15,000 means of transportation, and 45,300 people with 17,400 means of transportation have crossed the exit point.

The most crossed borders were:

- The border with Hungary - approximately 26,500 people and 14,500 means of transportation.

- The aerial border - approximately 24,900 people

- The border with the Republic of Moldova - approximately 15,000 people and 5,400 means of transportation.

Regarding specific activities, in areas of competence - at crossing points and the green border - in the last 24 hours the border police have identified 43 illegal misdeeds (16 infractions and 27 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Undeclared goods which were to be smuggled into the country were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, in total amount of approximately 143,166 lei.