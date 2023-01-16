IGPF: Over 73,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of whom approximately 7,636 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Sunday, a number of 73,352 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,636 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 193,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 52,400 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 3,325,680 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 35 illegalities (23 offenses and 12 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 6,600 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 473,700 RON were impounded.

On Sunday, a number of 23 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 19 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.