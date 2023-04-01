IGPR: Nearly 100 arrest warrants issued between 16-29 March in actions to dismantle organised crime

Nearly 100 arrest warrants and dozens of preventive arrest warrants were issued between 16 and 29 March, following actions aimed at dismantling organised criminal groups, the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR) informs in a press release issued on Saturday.

Police officers with the organized crime units, together with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors, carried out 67 operative actions during the mentioned period, aimed at dismantling criminal groups specialized in human trafficking, cybercrime, drug trafficking and illicit consumption and money laundering.

During these actions, 277 house searches and 12 flagrante delicto arrests were carried out, with investigative activities being conducted to prove the criminal activity of 223 people, 94 detention orders and 46 preventive arrest warrants were issued, and 20 people were placed under judicial control, the source said.

Also seized were 5,529 grams of plant fragments, 335 grams of cocaine, 340,636 various tablets, nine LSD patches, 43,461 grams of cannabis, 269 grams of hashish, 7,581 grams of other psychoactive substances, 40 precision scales and 56 grinders, the press release added.

In addition, 14 laptops, five PC units, 198 mobile phones, 27 storage media, 73 SIM cards, two lethal weapons, one non-lethal weapon, 10 cartridges, eight cars, eight luxury watches, 17 bank cards, 123,190 euros, 1,110,910 RON and 18,926 USD were seized.

Fighters with the Special Actions and Intervention Service, police officers with the county police inspectorates and gendarmes participated in the actions, alongside police officers within the structures for fighting organized crime. AGERPRES