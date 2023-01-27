IHRD/Senate's Gorghiu: Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism are still current dangers

Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu stated on Friday that the Holocaust must not be forgotten, noting that anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism are still current dangers, which must be firmly countered and politicians are not allowed to be "apathetic".

"The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is one of the most important moments, when we remember what human rights, democratic values, the idea of humanity in general mean, and we need to talk about the Holocaust as a warning," Gorghiu said at an event dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust, organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania at the Choral Temple.

She emphasized the importance of the Jewish community in Romania, evoking the history of the Coral Temple, which "testifies to the injustices" faced by this community.

"The Jewish community continues to be one of the most important communities in Romania. In Romania, its history will be compulsory in schools. Moreover, we will have a National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania and there is a national, but also European strategy for the fight against anti-Semitism. If the Nazis reduced people to numbers, then we must bring back to the foreground the victims, the survivors, their descendants, all those who carry forward the memory of the Holocaust," added Gorghiu.

"Disinformation and negationism exist in various forms in Europe. Many fall into their trap.This is where hate speech and, ultimately, violence are born. Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism are still current dangers. Politics must not be apathetic. If we do not firmly oppose them, our society and all of us will suffer," maintained Gorghiu.AGERPRES