IMF delegation to assess Romanian economy over May 30 - June 10

A team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), headed by IMF chief of mission for Romania Jan Kees Martijn, will pay a visit to Bucharest, over May 30 - June 10, for the annual assessment of the Romanian economy, known as the Consultation on Article IV, IMF regional representative for Central and Eastern Europe Nadeem Ilahi announced on Wednesday.

The IMF team will discuss with the Romanian authorities about the economic policies and developments. Meetings will be organised with Finance Ministry, National Bank of Romania and other governmental agencies officials, as well as with representatives of the private sector and NGOs, reads an IMF release sent to AGERPRES.

The IMF mission is expected to hold a press conference at the end of the visit, the same release mentions.

Romania has no ongoing funding agreement with the International Monetary Funds, nonetheless the financial institution makes an annual evaluation of the Romanian economy, based on the consultations on Article IV. AGERRES.