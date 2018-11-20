In conversation with EP's Tajani, Senate's Tariceanu discusses political state of play in Romania

The political situation in Romania, the European elections and the challenges they bring are some of the issues that President of the Romanian Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu discussed at a meeting in Bucharest on Wednesday with visiting President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and leaders of the political groups represented in the European Parliament.

"It was a discussion dedicated to the subjects that are the responsibility of parliaments and the contribution that we, the Romanian Parliament, must bring during the rotational presidency of the Council of the European Union. Personally, I made a short review of the political situation in Romania, then we talked about the European elections, about the challenges posed by the European elections, I told my colleagues in the European Parliament that the way we see the future European elections is probably defined by the positions that will be expressed by the new parties in Europe and in Romania, parties that generally adopt populist, Eurosceptic, social media, where fake news is widely spread and all this climate is affected without a doubt by citizens' mistrust in the ability of the European Union to find solutions to break some of the the deadlocks we find ourselves in," said Tariceanu.

He also mentioned Romania's priorities related to EU's cohesion policy.

"This is also the motto of the Presidency of Romania, a cohesion policy that must be reflected in the economic, social, citizen's security and Europe's ability to be a global actor. The multi-annual financial framework is also a matter of concern with us, and we will have no easy task, because it will have to be approved and it is sure that it is supported by two pillars: cohesion policy and common agricultural policy, "Tariceanu said.

According to him, another issue was Brexit, the UK's withdrawal agreement from the EU, to be discussed in the European Council and then ratified by the European Parliament and the UK.

"Not that the Union would be in a deadlock, but surely we have faced a series of problems recently, what with the crisis of migration, and that is how I was able to move very easily to another subject of concern to all of us, Brexit. As you know, the withdrawal agreement has been negotiated, it will now have to be discussed in the European Council at the end of this week and then ratified by the two parliaments - the European Parliament and the British Parliament. Europeans do not think there are issues with the ratification, but everyone is anxious and no one knows, no one is able to anticipate what will happen in the British Parliament, "Tariceanu said.

