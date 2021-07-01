 
     
In June 21-27 week, 39.5% of total COVID-19 cases - in Prahova, Bucharest, Dolj, Ilfov, Bacau

In the week of June 21 - 27, 39.5% of the total cases of COVID-19 were registered in Prahova, Bucharest, Dolj, Ilfov and Bacau, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

According to the quoted source, 58% of the total deaths were registered in Prahova, Bucharest, Galati, Arges and Botosani.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, one in 77 of the total cases has been registered in medical staff.

Also, 86.1% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 58.4% of deaths were in men.

94.6% of the deceased persons had at least one associated comorbidity, INSP states.

