 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

In last week, 69.7 pct of confirmed COVID cases - in unvaccinated persons

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Wednesday that, in the last week (November 1 - 7), 31.1 percent of all COVID cases were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Cluj, Bihor, Timis and Brasov, agerpres reports.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 69.7 percent of confirmed cases were reported in unvaccinated individuals.

Also, 27 percent of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest and the counties of Bihor, Prahova, Constanta and Iasi.

90.2 percent of the registered deaths were in unvaccinated persons.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 1 in 100 of the total cases has been registered in medical staff, according to INSP.

According to the cited source, 85.8 percent in all deaths were in people over 60, and 56 percent of deaths were in men, at least 93.2 percent of deaths were in people who had at least one associated comorbidity.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.