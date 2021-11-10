In last week, 69.7 pct of confirmed COVID cases - in unvaccinated persons

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Wednesday that, in the last week (November 1 - 7), 31.1 percent of all COVID cases were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Cluj, Bihor, Timis and Brasov, agerpres reports.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 69.7 percent of confirmed cases were reported in unvaccinated individuals.

Also, 27 percent of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest and the counties of Bihor, Prahova, Constanta and Iasi.90.2 percent of the registered deaths were in unvaccinated persons.Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 1 in 100 of the total cases has been registered in medical staff, according to INSP.According to the cited source, 85.8 percent in all deaths were in people over 60, and 56 percent of deaths were in men, at least 93.2 percent of deaths were in people who had at least one associated comorbidity.