In May 2-8 week, 43.1% of COVID cases - in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov and Iasi

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reports that in the May 2-8 week, 43.1% of COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov and Iasi, Agerpres reports.

According to the Weekly Monitoring Report, 43% of confirmed cases were reported in unvaccinated individuals.Of the vaccinated who got ill, 50% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.47% of all COVID deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Alba, Prahova, Braila and Bihor, and 74% of registered deaths were unvaccinated.The INSP states that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and until now, 86.4% of all deaths have been recorded in people over 60 years of age. 54.6% of deaths were in men.93.6% of those who died had at least one associated comorbidity.