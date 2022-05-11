 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

In May 2-8 week, 43.1% of COVID cases - in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov and Iasi

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reports that in the May 2-8 week, 43.1% of COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov and Iasi, Agerpres reports.

According to the Weekly Monitoring Report, 43% of confirmed cases were reported in unvaccinated individuals.

Of the vaccinated who got ill, 50% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

47% of all COVID deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Alba, Prahova, Braila and Bihor, and 74% of registered deaths were unvaccinated.

The INSP states that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and until now, 86.4% of all deaths have been recorded in people over 60 years of age. 54.6% of deaths were in men.

93.6% of those who died had at least one associated comorbidity.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.