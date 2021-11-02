In pictures: Sixth anniversary of Colectiv club fire marked with prayers for the victims

The over sixty victims of the deadly fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest were remembered on Saturday in Bucharest. The prayers on the sixth anniversary of the tragedy were offered on Soul Saturday, October 30, 2021, basilica.ro reports.

In the presence of relatives and other believers, the victims were remembered at St Nicholas-Broşteni Church during the Divine Liturgy. Additional memorial services were officiated at the monument built by the Archdiocese of Bucharest in the church’s courtyard and in front of the Colectiv club.

The assembly of priests was led by Fr. Ioan-Vartan Armași, dean of Bucharest’s Sector 4 Deanery.

“On this day, when we honour and remember our forefathers when we mark Soul Saturday – the autumn commemoration of ancestors in the Romanian Orthodox Church, we remember that terrible accident, and we also remember those who passed away to the Lord too early.”

“The Church is constantly praying for the souls of those who have fallen asleep, and this is a duty of conscience for us and, at the same time, a confession of our Orthodox faith in eternal life,” Father Ioan Armași said.