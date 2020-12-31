INACO: Romania, last place in EU for women representation in Government, similar percentage with Iraq, Bahrain

Romania has managed, in a single year, the most brutal international demotion, from the 102th place in the world, to the 175th place for women's representation in Government, said on Thursday, INACO (Initiative for Competitiveness) in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"In the year 2020, female representation in world governments shows that from 190 analyzed countries, 9 countries have no women in Government, but other 14 countries have at least half of its staff composed of female Ministers, according to the Women's Power Index. Romania is closing in, with its new Citu Cabinet, with a single woman, to the realities of female representation in the Iraqi Government", says the press release signed by INACO chairwoman, Andreea Paul and economist and expert in international economic relations Anca Tamas.

According to the source, the 9 countries without a single woman in Government are: Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Thailand, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Vietnam.

Furthermore, among the 14 countries with at least half of women present in Government are: Spain (67%), Finland (61%), Austria (57%), Sweden (55%), France (53%) or Canada (50%).

Thus, Romania is far from the European performers, on the last place within the EU, the quoted source highlighted.

According to INACO, in the Orban Cabinet, Romania had 18% women, which made us be on the 102nd place in the world, of the 190 countries analyzed, tied with countries such as Eritrea or Suriname.

In the Citu Cabinet, women percentage quickly contracts to 4.7%. In Europe, only Belarus and Azerbaijan have lower percentages.

At an international level, Romania has been demoted at the end of 2020 to the 175th place in the world for female representation in Government, alongside Iraq (4.6%), Bahrain (4.4%), Myanmar (3.9%), Turkmenistan (3.7%), Belarus (3.5%), Azerbaijan (3%) and the 9 countries without a single female in their own government, mentioned earlier.