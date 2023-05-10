Independence Day/ Ciuca: We need to get inspired by our ancestors to defend peace, democracy and freedom

Ciuca: We need to get inspired by our ancestors to defend peace, democracy and freedom.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that more than ever before, Romanians should get inspired by the deeds of their predecessors, by their courage and determination and to defend, "with all their energy", peace, democracy and freedom."

"Today, we are marking Romania's National Independence Day and, at the same time, Royalty Day, honouring this way the sacrifices of the Romanian Army, the determination of the entire Romanian society to achieve this national goal, but also the major role played by the monarchy in the process of edification of the Romanian state. 146 years ago, king Carol I signed the Declaration of Independence that had been adopted the day before by the Romanian Parliament, which represented both the fulfilment of an ideal and an absolutely necessary condition for the young Romanian state to make the leap towards modernity. Won on the battlefield by Romanian soldiers who showed, through valour and sacrifice, that Romania deserves to join the free nations of the world, as state independence opened up the Romanian society to new opportunities, to new ideals," Ciuca says in a message issued on Wednesday.

He says that the modernisation of the Romanian state, the development of its economy and the institutional consolidation were direct results of winning independence, "and the royal house was an active part of these transformations."

Ciuca added that, through high moral standing, involvement and attachment to Romania and its people, the royal family left "a precious legacy" and offered a worthy example of the way in which, through sacrifices and devotion, the great desires of a nation can be achieved, told Agerpres.

"It is our duty to pass on this powerful lesson of history and the teachings that May 10 generously offers us, just as we should instill in the younger generation feelings of deep gratitude and respect for the heroes who sacrificed themselves on battlefields. At the same time, it is important to evoke the outstanding personalities of the great statesmen from those decisive moments for the evolution of our country", adds Ciuca.

He points out that, in the current context marked by the illegitimate and unjustified military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, "which has favoured the recrudescence of historical revisionism, extremism and hate speech," Romania, more than at any time, needs to be inspired by the deeds of the ancestors, by their courage and determination and to defend, with all the energy, peace, democracy and freedom.