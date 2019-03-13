Indonesia's Ambassador in Romania: Gorj County has a very high potential in energy and animal breeding

Indonesia's Ambassador to Romania M. Amhar Azeth on Wednesday stated in Targu-Jiu that Gorj County has a very high potential in energy field and animal breeding, pointing out that there are good premises for a collaboration in the two fields.

"We brought nine Senators from Indonesia to discuss with our Romanian partners about the collaboration potential existing between our countries in the economic and investments fields. We saw that Gorj County has a very high potential in energy field and animal breeding, and the Senators were very serious when saying that once returned to Indonesia they will prepare the future collaboration. (...) The next step will be for a Romanian delegation to go to Indonesia, probably in June and probably the Minister of Healthcare and the Minister of Culture will be part of it," M. Amhar Azeth said.

President of the Gorj County Council Cosmin Popescu said he discussed with the Ambassador about the collaboration opportunities existing in the mining field.

"We discussed about such areas of common interest, the mining area, about the companies producing mining equipment subassemblies, for we are alike in this field, both countries are exploiting coal. We also had two discussions that we wish will materialize in what concerns certain material needed for the mining industry, and I mean here natural rubber, through mutual exchanges between companies from Indonesia and the Gorj County. We will take the necessary steps so that the companies producing mining equipment and rubber producer Artego to open a collaboration and discuss about certain fields of a common interest," Cosmin Popescu mentioned.

Other discussions carried out by the authorities in Gorj and the Indonesian ones referred to the agricultural field. After the meeting in Targu-Jiu, the Indonesian Ambassador to Romania specified that he will pay two more visits to the Gorj County, to the Rovinari and Turceni cities.