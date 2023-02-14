Industrial output down 1.8pct in Romania, in 2022

Industrial output in Romania registered a 1.8pct decrease, as a gross series, in 2022, compared to the previous year, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In December last year, industrial output (gross series) decreased by 14.4pct against November 2022, due to decreases recorded in the manufacturing industry (-19pct) and the drilling industry (-2.5pct). On the other side of the scale, the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning increased by 12.6pct, told Agerpres.

As an adjusted series, industrial output was lower than the previous month by 1.6pct, in December 2022 vs November 2021, as an effect of the declines recorded in the drilling industry (-2.2pct) and the manufacturing industry (-1.3pct). On the other hand, the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning increased by 0.2pct.

According to the same source, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, industrial output (gross series) decreased by 10.3pct, as a result of the activities recorded in the three industrial sectors: production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-17.5pct), manufacturing industry (-9.3pct) and drilling industry (-1.5pct).

Likewise, industrial output, as series adjusted depending the number of business days and seasonality, decreased by 6.3pct, year on year, due to the decreases recorded in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-16.7pct), the manufacturing industry (-3.6pct) and the drilling industry (-1pct).

Over January 1 to December 31, 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, industrial output decreased, as gross series, by 1.8pct, as a result of the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditional (-9.4pct), the drilling industry (-2.8pct) and the processing industry (-0.4pct).