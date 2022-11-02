 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Industrial producer prices up by almost 47 pct YoY this September

parcuri industriale Maramureș parcuri industriale

Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 1 percent down in September 2022 compared to the previous month, and 46.7 percent higher year-over-year, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the cited source, the industrial price index for the domestic market dipped 0.72 percent in September compared to August 2022, and was up by 62.93 percent compared to September last year.

The industrial producer price index for the foreign market was 1.62 percent lower compared to August 2022, but 17.81 percent higher year-over-year.

By major industrial groups, the most important year-over-year increases were recorded this September in the energy sector (+130.68 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+21.34 percent), the consumer goods industry (+19.07 percent), the durables industry (+16.78 percent) and the capital goods industry (+10.43 percent).

By activity sections, the annual price increase in September was 163.21 percent for the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, 79.28 percent in the mining industry, 20.53 percent in the manufacturing industry, and 20.31 percent for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.