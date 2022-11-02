Industrial producer prices up by almost 47 pct YoY this September

According to the cited source, the industrial price index for the domestic market dipped 0.72 percent in September compared to August 2022, and was up by 62.93 percent compared to September last year.The industrial producer price index for the foreign market was 1.62 percent lower compared to August 2022, but 17.81 percent higher year-over-year.By major industrial groups, the most important year-over-year increases were recorded this September in the energy sector (+130.68 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+21.34 percent), the consumer goods industry (+19.07 percent), the durables industry (+16.78 percent) and the capital goods industry (+10.43 percent).By activity sections, the annual price increase in September was 163.21 percent for the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, 79.28 percent in the mining industry, 20.53 percent in the manufacturing industry, and 20.31 percent for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.