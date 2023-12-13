Industrial production down by 4.8 in Romania, Jan-Oct 2023

 
     
Romania's industrial production decreased by 4.8% in the first ten months compared to the same period in 2022, as unadjusted series, shows data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the official statistics, between 1 January and 31 October 2023, there were decreases in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-10.5%) and manufacturing (-4.3%). Conversely, the extractive industry grew by 3.1%.

Industrial production, as work-day and seasonally adjusted series, decreased by 5%, due to activities in the production and supply of electricity, gas, heat, hot water and air conditioning (-10.5%) and manufacturing (-4.3%). On the other hand, the mining and quarrying industry increased by 3.2% over the reference period.

Industrial production increased, as unadjusted series, compared to the previous month, by 0.6%, due to increases in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+8.3%) and in the mining and quarrying industry (+1.3%). In contrast, the manufacturing industry decreased by 0.4%.

