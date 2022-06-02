Industrial production prices rise by 47.1 pct in April

Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) increased by 47.1% in April 2022, compared to the same month last year, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

In April 2022, the prices of the overall industrial production (domestic market and foreign market) decreased by 1.9% compared to March 2022.According to the cited source, at the level of the domestic market, the index of industrial production prices registered a decrease of 3.2% in April, compared to March 2022, respectively an increase of 60.38% compared to April last year.Also, as regards the foreign market, the price increases were 1.27% (compared to March 2022) and 24.25% (compared to April 2021).By major industrial groups, in April 2022 compared to April 2021, the most important increases in industrial production prices were recorded in: energy industry (+ 131.35%), intermediate goods industry (+ 34.27%), durable goods industry (+ 15.94%), the capital goods industry (+ 12.25%) and the consumer goods industry (+ 14.14%).Compared to the reference period, the INS data show that, by activity sections, the prices increased in: production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 136.66%; mining industry (+ 147.47%); manufacturing industry (+ 26.67%) and the water distribution; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+ 16.91%).