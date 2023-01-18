Industry turnover up 25.8pct in Jan-Nov 2022

The total industry turnover (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 25.8%, in nominal terms, between January 1 and November 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, shows data issued by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the INS, the turnover in industry increased by 25.8%, in nominal terms, January through November 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, due to growth recorded in the drilling industry (+89.6%) and manufacturing industry (+23.8%). By large industrial groups, turnover increases were recorded in the following sectors: energy industry (+95.1%), intermediate goods industry (+22.8%), consumer goods industry (+22.3%), capital goods industry (+20.3%) and durable goods industry (+11.2%), told Agerpres.

According to statistics, the turnover in the industry increased, in nominal terms, in November 2022, compared to the previous month, by 3.2%, due to the increases recorded in the drilling industry (+25.3%) and in the manufacturing industry (+2.4%). By large industrial groups, increases were recorded: in the capital goods industry (+5.2%), consumers goods industry (+4.7%), durable goods industry (+2.9%), intermediate goods industry and the energy industry (+1.2%).

Also, the turnover in the industry increased, in nominal terms, in November 2022, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, by 16.9%, overall, due increases recorded in the drilling industry (+17.2%) and in the manufacturing industry (+16.8%). By large industrial groups, increases were recorded: in the energy industry (+27.1%), the capital goods industry (+20.7%), the consumer goods industry (+20.2%), the intermediate goods industry (+10 .4%) and the durable goods industry (+9.1%).