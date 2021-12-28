INFP revises up to 3.4 magnitude of earthquake in Buzau County on Tuesday

The National Institute for Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP) revised upwards to 3.4, compared to 3.1 previously, the magnitude of the earthquake that occurred on Tuesday, at 13:53 local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau county, agerpres reports.

According to information published by INCDFP, the depth at which the earthquake occurred was also revised, at 122 kilometers compared to 120 km previously announced.The quake occurred near the following cities: 70 km east of Brasov, 74 km northeast of Ploiesti, 119 km south of Bacau, 120 km west of Braila, 122 km west of Galati and 126 km north of Bucharest.Since the beginning of December, 20 earthquakes have occurred in Romania, with magnitudes between 2.1 and 4.1 on the Richter scale.The most important earthquake this year occurred on May 26 and had a magnitude of 4.7. The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest.