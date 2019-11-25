ING Bank Romania, 599 mln RON net profit at 9 months

ING Bank Romania has managed a net profit of 599 million RON in the first three quarters, while the gross profit reached 704 million RON at the end of the first nine months, an increase of 17 pct compared to the same period of last year, supported by the powerful commercial development, according to a release of the bank sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The incomes rose by 13 pct, to 1.537 billion RON, due to the dynamic of the commercial volumes. Operational cost grew to 675 million RON, growing 3 pct over September 2018, influenced by the increase in the number of employees and of wages. Risk costs, too, rose, to 158 million RON, in the same rhythm as the evolution of crediting.

The database of active clients in the Retail division grew by 122,000 in the past 12 months, reaching 1.4 million, an increase of 10 pct over last year. The number of clients that receive recurring revenue in their ING accounts grew by 15 pct, to 930,000.

"This year we are celebrating 25 years of activity in Romania, a point of pride for all our employees and collaborators, given our long successful history on the local market. We are glad that a growing number of clients choose to join us, which determines us to continue our approach focused on customer experience and innovation. We are observing an accelerated dynamic in digital interactions, our clients preferring more and more the mobile app for daily banking operations. Thus, 1 million clients actively using Homebank, our digital channel addressed to Retail clients. Recently we have moved our central headquarters into a new home, with a modern concept, which facilitates the AGILE workflow introduced two years ago. Furthermore this year we have a new composition of the management team, which has the mission of leading the bank to a new level of development and maturity," said Mihaela Bitu, CEO of ING Bank Romania.

The market share in the volume of credit issues reached 10 pct at the end of September.

The volume of deposits reached 34.3 billion RON at the end of the third quarter, an increase of 16 pct (4.7 billion RON) in the past 12 months.