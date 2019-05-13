INS: New orders in processing industry up 5.6 pct in January-March 2019

New orders in the processing industry increased by 5.6 per cent in the first three months of 2019 against the same period of 2018, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS) in a release.

The increase was mainly due to the growth recorded by the intermediary goods industry (+6.2 per cent), the capital goods industry (+5.8 per cent), the durables industry (+5.7 per cent) and the consumer goods industry (+1.7 per cent).

In March 2019, new orders in the processing industry increased by 5.8 per cent, due to growth recorded in the intermediary goods industry (+14.4 per cent), the capital goods industry (+2.7 per cent), the durables industry (+2 per cent) and the consumer goods industry (+2 per cent). Consumer goods industry went down 0.8 per cent.

Compared with March 2018, new orders in the processing industry went up 2.4 per cent, in the third month of this year, due to growth recorded in the intermediary goods industry (+10.1 per cent). Decreases were recorded in the durables industry (-5.3 per cent), consumer goods industry (-2.1 per cent) and the capital goods industry (-0.3 per cent). AGERPRES